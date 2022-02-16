Vedant Fashions shares list at 8% premium over issue price

Manyavar share price: Shares of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, debuted on a positive note and got listed at a premium of over 8 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 936.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 8.08 per cent from its offer price of Rs 866.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 935.00, up 7.97 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further gained from its opening levels and within minutes touched a high of Rs 966.35 on the BSE and Rs 973.25 on the NSE.

At 10:15 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 958.80 on the BSE, up 10.72 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 972.95, up 12.35 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 23,269.57 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Nearly 78 lakh shares of Vedant Fashions were traded so far on NSE while over 2.34 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Vedant Fashions is a Kolkata-based ethnic wear maker. Its flagship brand is the male ethic brand ‘Manyavar’ while its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. The brand Manyavar is a leader in branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence.

The IPO was oversubscribed during its offer period from February 4-8, 2022. It got subscribed 2.57 times on the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, “Vedant Fashion is debuting the secondary market on a positive note despite poor subscription figures. The company has strong brand value with good fundamentals however valuation is a major concern, therefore, investors should approach it from the long-term perspective where any dip of 15-20 per cent from current levels will be a good buying opportunity. Those who applied for listing gain should maintain a stop loss of Rs 890.”