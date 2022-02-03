Manyavar IPO opens Friday: Everything you need to know

Manyavar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar will open for subscription on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The Rs 3,149 crore Vedant Fashions IPO will be available for subscription till Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 824-866 per share.

Vedant Fashions is a Kolkata-based ethnic wear maker that is promoted by Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and Ravi Modi Family Trust. Its flagship brand is the male ethic brand ‘Manyavar’ while its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. The brand Manyavar is a leader in branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence.

The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings, up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I, and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

Vedant Fashions has a pan-India retail presence and in three other countries – UAE, Canada and the US. As of September last year, the company has an extensive retail network with 546 EBOs or exclusive brand outlets (including 58 shop-in-shops) globally, including 11 overseas EBOs across the United States, Canada and the UAE, which are countries with a large Indian diaspora, according to the details provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent is for non-institutional investors.

Investors who wish to subscribe to Manyavar IPO can bid in a lot of 17 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,722 to get a single lot of Vedant Fashions. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Wednesday, February 9, 2022, upto 12:00 pm. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the offer while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Before heading into the IPO, the bidding for anchor investors will open on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Commenting about the offer, Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research at Share India Securities, said “Vedant Fashions commonly known as Manyavar is a well known name in a market of celebration wear. However, the financials are not promising and in downward direction since Covid pandemic. The company’s total assets and profit margins has also reduced. The IPO price band seems at higher side as compared to the valuations. We advice investors to avoid the subscription of this IPO.”

The share allotment is likely to take place on Friday, February 11, 2022, and the shares are expected to be listed on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, according to the timeline given in the RHP.