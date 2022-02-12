US rate hike worries spook markets, Sensex tumbles 1.3%

Domestic stock markets on Friday plunged by 1.31 per cent as higher US inflation data and fears over higher-than expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve spooked sentiment.

The benchmark Sensex, which plunged 1,000 points in the opening session, fell 773 points to close at 58,152.92 and the Nifty50 lost 231 points, or 1.31 per cent, at 17,374.75 on selling pressure in IT, capital goods, consumer durables, financial and realty stocks. IT index lost 2.55 per cent on sustained selling with TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech falling over 2 per cent each.

The Sensex had gained 460 points on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India unveiled a “dovish” monetary policy.

Explained Global inflation weighs When interest rates rise in the US, the gap between rates in countries like India reduces, giving less incentive for foreign investors to pump money into other markets as they prefer to invest in their home markets.

The rupee plunged by 21 paise to a nearly seven-week low of 75.36 against the US currency on Friday on forex outflows and a strong dollar after a spike in inflation in the US boosted expectations of a rate hike.

“The US inflation at 7.5 per cent, a multi-year high, and the probability of Fed getting soon into a tightening mode, dampened sentiment in overseas markets, especially in US and Europe, and these movements are getting reflected in the domestic market as well. These concerns are going to linger on for some more time…,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Indian markets are dictated by the trend in the US. Consumer price inflation in the US rose 0.6 per cent from the prior month and 7.5 per cent a year ago, the biggest annual gain since February 1982, the US Labour Department said.

The Dow rose 105.6 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 35,347.19 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.92 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 14,168.72, as per a Reuters report.

US Treasury yields eased, with benchmark 10-year notes rising to 2.0224 per cent, from 2.029 per cent late on Thursday. Meanwhile, oil rose on Friday after the IEA said markets were tight. Brent rose $1.46, or 1.6 per cent, to $92.87 a barrel at 12:00 pm ET.