US rate hike pulls Sensex down 218 pts

Indian markets on Thursday joined a global stock sell-off after the US Fed hiked interest rates and struck a hawkish stance amid rising crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex plunged 218.10 points to 36,324.17, while the NSE Nifty dropped 76.25 points to finish below the 11,000-mark.

Investors remained cautious after the government increased import duties on select goods to stem the rupee’s fall and the RBI announced measures to ease liquidity concerns. The September futures and options (F&O) expiry added to market volatility as investors offloaded their long positions instead of carrying them forward to the next series for October.

Global markets reeled after the US Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year Wednesday and said it foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one in 2020.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, after opening positive, advanced to a high of 36,711.62 on covering-up of short positions in select stocks. However, it slipped to a low of 36,238.23 in late-afternoon trade, before finally finishing at 36,324.17, down 218.10 points, or 0.60 per cent. The NSE Nifty declined 76.25 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 10,977.55.

The rupee on Thursday ended almost flat at 72.59 to the US dollar after initial strong gains were erased by fag-end dollar demand from importers despite government measures to stem currency volatility. Steady capital outflows against the backdrop of tumbling local equities, ongoing global trade war concerns and surging oil prices kept the forex market sentiment subdued.

