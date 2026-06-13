US-Iran peace hopes spark market rally, indices surge 2%

Indices jumped as aggressive short covering, easing geopolitical concerns in the West Asia, a sharp decline in global crude oil prices and a strong recovery in the Indian rupee boosted the sentiment.

Indian stock markets staged a strong rally on Friday, with benchmark indices surging more than 2% amid expectations of a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran that could lead to the end of West Asia conflict.

Indices jumped as aggressive short covering, easing geopolitical concerns in the West Asia, a sharp decline in global crude oil prices and a strong recovery in the Indian rupee boosted the sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by 1,695.40 points, or 2.30%, to close at 75,527.95, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 461.30 points, or 1.99%, to settle at 23,622.90.

The Nifty reclaimed the crucial 23,600 level and ended comfortably above it, reflecting renewed confidence among investors after recent bouts of volatility. Positive global market cues and sustained domestic institutional buying further strengthened investor sentiment throughout the trading session.