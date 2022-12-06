Uniparts India IPO Allotment Tomorrow: Here’s how to check your status online

Uniparts India Ltd IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times over the 1.01 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 30-December 2, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 548–577 per share.

Uniparts India IPO received bids of over 25.67 crore (25,67,01,975) shares against the total issue size of over 1.01 crore (1,01,37,360) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 67.14 times, while those of non-institutional investors were subscribed 17.86 times and the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 4.63 times, the data showed.

The Rs 835.6 crore Uniparts India IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) and the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Uniparts India IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Uniparts India IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Uniparts India Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select UNIPARTS INDIA LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Uniparts India is likely to take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.