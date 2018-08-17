Trade deficit worries: Rupee plunges 26 paise to end below 70 mark; Sensex falls 188 points

A money exchange centre shows intra-day forex rates in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: PTI) A money exchange centre shows intra-day forex rates in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

The rupee Thursday plunged 26 paise to close below the 70 mark at 70.15 for the first time against the US dollar amid strong demand for the greenback and growing concerns over the widening trade deficit. The BSE Sensex also tumbled over 188 points to close at 37,663.56, while the NSE Nifty shed 50.05 points to end below the 11,400-mark.

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in after the currency collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at fresh life-time low of 70.15 per dollar, down by 26 paise or 0.37 per cent over the previous close. India’s trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $ 18 billion, raising concerns on the current account front. On the other hand, Indian markets are yet to witness major inflows. As a result, current account deficit is likely to widen further, limiting the flexibility of the RBI in using reserves to defend the currency.

Further, India’s crude oil import bill is likely to jump by about $ 26 billion in 2018-19 due to the rupee’s fall, which could stoke inflation worries. While exporters are seeing short-term gains in the rupee’s slide, they were worried that the currency going above 71-mark would stoke inflation and may also prompt foreign buyers to seek discounts.

According to Care Ratings, while the present imbroglio in the political space will cause volatility depending on the way in which the dollar-lira value moves, it may be expected that a value of Rs 69/ dollar should be the equilibrium one based on expected fundamentals in the rest of the year which is predicated on the expectation of a higher trade deficit and CAD but higher invisibles, FPI, FDI and maintenance of ECBs.

Meanwhile, stock indices fell as a plunging rupee, Turkey’s financial crisis and lacklustre macro data hit the investor confidence. Weak leads from other Asian bourses following Turkey’s currency crisis and fears of an economic slowdown in China affected sentiment on Dalal Street, brokers said.

After opening lower at 37,796.01, the 30-share Sensex slipped further to touch a low of 37,634.43, but a rally in Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors prevented a bigger fall. The index finally settled at 37,663.56, down 188.44 points, or 0.50 per cent.

“Markets slid as depreciation in rupee on account of widening trade gap impacted investors sentiment. Additionally, domestic yield surged due to concern on inflation and weakness in INR. “Moderation in oil price and expectation of reversal in FII inflow due to pick up in earnings will cap downside. On the sectorial front, metal and PSU bank under-performed while IT and pharma gained owing to deprecation in INR,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Kotak Bank was the hardest hit in the Sensex pack, plunging 3.62 per cent, after the RBI on Tuesday said the recent stake dilution by the bank’s promoter does not meet its regulatory norms. Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI also fell by up to 0.80 per cent. Losses were also reported by Vedanta (3.05 per cent), HDFC Ltd (2.61 per cent) and Tata Steel (1.87 per cent).

