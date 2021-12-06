Tega Industries IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Tega Industries IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tega Industries was subscribed 219.04 times over the 95.68 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 443-453 per share.

Tega Industries IPO received bids of over 209.58 crore (2,09,58,69,600) shares against the total issue size of over 95.68 lakh (95,68,636) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 215.45 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 666.19 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 29.44 times, the data showed.

The Rs 619.22 crore Tega Industries IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder.

Tega Industries is a Kolkata-based manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry. It offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Tega Industries IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Tega Industries IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Tega Industries Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Tega Industries is likely to take place on Monday, December 13, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the IPO.