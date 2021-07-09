scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 09, 2021
Must Read

TCS shares slip over 1.5% post Q1 results

TCS share price: The TCS stock fell 1.52 per cent to Rs 3207.65 on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it fell as much as 1.59 per cent to Rs 3,206.80.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2021 12:26:37 pm
IT major TCS on Thursday posted a 28.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. (File photo)

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped over 1.5 per cent in the morning trade on Friday a day after the IT behemoth reported a 28.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 9,008 crore.

After opening on a positive note with a marginal rise, the stock gave up its initial gains and slipped into the red before paring some of losses.

The TCS stock fell 1.52 per cent to Rs 3207.65 on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it fell as much as 1.59 per cent to Rs 3,206.80.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At 11:57 am, the scrip IT bellwether was trading at Rs 3,216.85 apiece on the BSE, down Rs 40.25 (1.24 per cent), while on NSE, it was at Rs 3,215.30, down Rs 43.20 (1.33 per cent). So far in intraday trade, over 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the BSE while over 42.14 lakh shares exchanged hands on NSE.

Source: BSE

On Thursday, TCS had reported a 28.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 9,008 crore as against Rs 7,008 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent to Rs 45,411 crore from Rs 38,322 crore in June 2020. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 09: Latest News

Advertisement