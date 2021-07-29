Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem makes a stellar debut in stock markets, lists 95% above issue price

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a Vadodara-based specialty chemical maker which export most of its products to over 25 countries. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price: Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges today listing at 95 per cent higher than their issue price.

The scrip got listed at Rs 2,111.85 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 95 per cent from its offer price of Rs 1,083, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 2111.80, up 94.99 per cent from the issue price.

The stock continued its momentum and added to its opening gains and touched an intraday high of Rs 2,534.20 on NSE and Rs 2486.30 on the BSE so far during the first hour of trade.

At 10:52 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 2,264.60 on the BSE, up 109.10 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 2,264.15.

Over 45.71 lakh shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem were traded on the NSE during the first 50 minutes of trade, while over 4.23 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 500 crore IPO of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem met a robust demand during its offer period from July 16-20. The issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 180.36 times.

The Vadodara-based company is into specialty chemical manufacturing and it exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa and the UK.