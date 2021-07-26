Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a Vadodara-based specialty chemical maker which export most of its products to over 25 countries. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was subscribed a whopping 180.36 times over the 32.61 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from July 16-20, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

Tatva Chintan IPO received bids of over 58.83 crore (58,83,08,396) shares against the total issue size of over 32.61 lakh (32,61,882) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 185.23 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 512.22 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 35.35 times, the data showed.

The IPO of the Vadodara-based specialty chemical manufacturing firm has a size of Rs 500 crore. It comprised Rs 225 crore through a fresh issue of shares and the remaining Rs 275 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing investors.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Tatva Chintan IPO. The specialty chemical maker is supposed to finalise the allotment by Monday, July 26, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is likely to take place on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers to the offer.