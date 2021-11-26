Tarsons Products debuts at over 5.5% premium from issue price

Tarsons Products share price: Shares of Tarsons Products made a firm debut and got listed at a premium of over 5.5 per cent above their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 700.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 5.74 per cent from its offer price of Rs 662.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 682.00, up 3.02 per cent from the issue price.

The stock continued its initial momentum and touched an intraday high of Rs 808.00 on BSE and Rs 807.80 on the NSE during the first few minutes of trade but eased a bit soon after.

At 10:10 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 791.20 on the BSE, up 19.52 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 787.60. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,209.68 crore, data from BSE showed.

Over 86.69 lakh shares of Tarsons Products were traded on the NSE during the first 10 minutes of trade, while around 7.41 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 1,023.84 crore IPO of Tarsons Products was subscribed 77.49 times during its offer period from November 15-17.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.