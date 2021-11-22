Tarsons Products IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Tarsons Products IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tarsons Products was subscribed 77.49 times over the 1.08 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 15-17, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 635-662 per share. The issue had got fully subscribed on the first day of opening.

Tarsons Products IPO received bids of over 84.02 crore (84,02,81,684) shares against the total issue size of over 1.08 crore (1,08,44,104) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 115.77 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 184.58 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.56 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.83 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,023.84 crore Tarsons Products IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Tarsons Products IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, November 23, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Tarsons Products IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select TARSONS PRODUCTS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select TARSONS PRODUCTS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Tarsons Products is likely to take place on Friday, November 26, 2021, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.