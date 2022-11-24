T+1 settlement from January 2023

As per the earlier schedule, stocks on which futures and options (derivatives) are available are to be transitioned to T+1 settlement in two batches — December 2022 and January 2023.

To bring in operational efficiency and ease for market participants, stock exchanges have decided that all stocks on which derivatives contracts are available will be transitioned to T+1 settlement in a single batch from January 2023 instead of two separate batches, according to a joint statement from the exchanges.

As per the earlier schedule, stocks on which futures and options (derivatives) are available are to be transitioned to T+1 settlement in two batches — December 2022 and January 2023. Accordingly, exchanges will revise the original schedule for transition of stocks to T+1 settlement and issue the circular informing the list of stocks to be transitioned in December 2022 and January 2023, the statement said.