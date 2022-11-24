scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

T+1 settlement from January 2023

Accordingly, exchanges will revise the original schedule for transition of stocks to T+1 settlement and issue the circular informing the list of stocks to be transitioned in December 2022 and January 2023, the statement said.

stock exchanges, stock markets, T1 settlement, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsAs per the earlier schedule, stocks on which futures and options (derivatives) are available are to be transitioned to T+1 settlement in two batches — December 2022 and January 2023.

To bring in operational efficiency and ease for market participants, stock exchanges have decided that all stocks on which derivatives contracts are available will be transitioned to T+1 settlement in a single batch from January 2023 instead of two separate batches, according to a joint statement from the exchanges.

As per the earlier schedule, stocks on which futures and options (derivatives) are available are to be transitioned to T+1 settlement in two batches — December 2022 and January 2023.  Accordingly, exchanges will revise the original schedule for transition of stocks to T+1 settlement and issue the circular informing the list of stocks to be transitioned in December 2022 and January 2023, the statement said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:33:19 am
Next Story

Technology driven third-party validation needed: Sebi chief

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X