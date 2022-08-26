Syrma SGS Technology makes a strong debut, lists at over 19% premium from issue price

Shares of electronic manufacturing services firm Syrma SGS Technology debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of over 19 per cent from their issue price on the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 262.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 19.09 per cent from its offer price of Rs 220.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 260.00, up 18.18 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further rose from its opening levels and touched a high of Rs 293.00 on the BSE and Rs 293.30 on NSE during the first 10 minutes of trade.

At 10:10 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 288.35 on the BSE, up 31.07 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 288.90, up 31.32 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,075.40 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 2.30 crore shares of Syrma SGS Technology were traded so far on NSE while around 17.99 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Syrma SGS Technology is a technology-focused engineering and design firm that is engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) that specialises in precision manufacturing. Some of its top customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Hindustan Unilever.

The IPO was available for public subscription from August 12-18, 2022 and got subscribed 32.61 times by the final day.

Reacting to the robust listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart commented, “The company’s good listing can be attributed to positive market sentiments, outstanding prospects, and a good response from the investors. With a huge focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has managed to enter into various growing segments like PCBA, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products. The company’s geographically diversified manufacturing locations and the business model which starts from product concept design & focuses on every segment of the overall industry value chain give them a competitive advantage over other players.”

He further noted, “The issue was priced at a P/E of ~65X (Based on the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, RHP). However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 225. New investors can buy for the long term and existing investors are recommended to stay invested in the company.”