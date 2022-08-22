scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Syrma SGS Technology IPO share allotment tomorrow: Here’s how to check your status online

Syrma SGS Technology IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services firm Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times and the shares will now get allotted to investors. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

IPO | Syrma SGS Technologies | Syrma SGS Technologies IPO | GMP | GMP TodaySyrma SGS Technologies IPO, GMP: GMP, Offer Details, Subscription; Last Day to Invest. (Image: Syrma SGS)

Syrma SGS Technology IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services firm Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times over the 2.85 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 12-18, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 209-220 per share.

Syrma SGS Technology IPO received bids of over 93.14 crore (93,14,84,536) shares against the total issue size of over 2.85 crore (2,85,63,816) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 87.56 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 17.50 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 5.53 times, the data showed.

The Syrma SGS Tech IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 766 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for the development of an R&D facility and expansion / setting up of manufacturing facilities, funding our working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Syrma SGS Technology is a technology-focused engineering and design firm that is engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) that specialises in precision manufacturing. Some of its top customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Hindustan Unilever.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Syrma SGS Technology IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, August 23, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Syrma SGS Tech IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

Advertisement

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Syrma SGS Technology Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Syrma SGS Technology is likely to take place on Friday, August 26, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Advertisement

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:25:19 pm
Next Story

Nayyara Noor showed a generation of ghazal lovers the power of singing poetry adorned only with a beautiful voice

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement