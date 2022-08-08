scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Syrma SGS Technology’s Rs 840-crore IPO to open on Friday

Companies were not taking the IPO route for fundraising due to the volatility in the markets. In fact, many firms that received Sebi's go-ahead are waiting for the right time to float their issues as current market conditions are challenging.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 2:53:37 pm
syrma sgs technologies ipo, syrma sgs ipoSyrma SGS is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) that specialises in precision manufacturing. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Electronic manufacturing services firm Syrma SGS Technology on Monday said it will come out with its Rs 840-crore initial share sale on August 12, which will end two-and-a-half months of the gap in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 209-220 per equity share for its IPO, according to a statement.

This would be the first company to tap the primary market in two-and-a-half months. Prior to that, the IPO of Aether Industries was opened for public subscription during May 24-26.

Companies were not taking the IPO route for fundraising due to the volatility in the markets. In fact, many firms that received Sebi’s go-ahead are waiting for the right time to float their issues as current market conditions are challenging.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

So far in the current fiscal, 11 debutants have gone public to garner Rs 33,254 crore. Of these, a lion’s share (Rs 20,557 crore) was raised by a public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The public issue of Syrma SGS Technology comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 33.69 lakh equity shares by Veena Kumari Tandon.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to raise Rs 840 crore. The public issue will close on August 18.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding capital expenditure requirements to expand manufacturing, R&D facilities, long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 10 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Syrma SGS is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) that specialises in precision manufacturing. Its customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Total Power Europe BV.

The company currently operates through 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in north India — Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — and south India — Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — and three R&D facilities, two of which are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Gurgaon, Haryana, and one is located in Stuttgart, Germany.

In September 2021, Syrma acquired Gurugram-based SGS Tekniks in a cash and stock deal. Additionally, it acquired Perfect ID in October 2021.

Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 02:53:37 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
Watch trailer

Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement