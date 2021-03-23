Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) was met with 2.37 times subscription over the 1.35 crore shares offered during the subscription period from March 17-19, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 303-305 per share.

The Suryoday SFB received bids of over 3.20 crore (3,20,65,306) shares against the total issue size of over 1.35 crore (1,35,15,150) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.18 times, non institutional investors 1.31 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.09 times. The employees segment saw a 34 per cent subscription.

Suryoday IPO comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,09,43,070 equity scrips by existing shareholders.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Suryoday IPO. The company will finalise the allotment of shares on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. In case you have applied for the Suryoday IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select “SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED” in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select “SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED” from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Suryoday is likely to take place on March 30, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 582 crore. Before heading into the IPO, the bank raised a little over Rs 170 crore (Rs 1,70,12,65,500) from its anchor investors.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets were the book running lead managers to the offer.