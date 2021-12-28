Supriya Lifescience makes a strong debut, lists at 55% premium over issue price

Supriya Lifescience share price: Shares of API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of 55 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 425.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 55.11 per cent from its offer price of Rs 274.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 421.00, up 53.65 per cent from the issue price.

However, the stock slipped from its opening levels and within minutes touched a low of Rs 385.00 on both BSE and NSE.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 395.80 on the BSE, up 44.45 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 395.90, up 44.49 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,185.51 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 1.23 crore shares of Supriya Lifescience were traded so far on NSE while around 7.78 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

The IPO was met with a robust demand during its offer period from December 16-20, 2021. It got subscribed 71.51 times on the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said “In the last 3-5 years, the API and specialty chemical industry have been darling for investors, and we believe that this trend will continue for several years. As a result of the decent participation from investors, the IPO debuted at Rs 421 versus the issue price of Rs 274, a premium of 53 per cent.”

He further noted that in the long run, investors should hold the stock while those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss of Rs 380 on a closing basis. New investors can also look for buying opportunities in dips.