SC refuses interim relief in plea challenging LIC IPO; issues notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant interim relief to a matter related to LIC IPO and issued notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of provisions of certain sections of Finance Act, 2021 and LIC Act 1956.

The court decided to examine the validity of the amendment to the LIC Act by way of Finance Act, 2021.

The apex court, however, issued notice in the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to trade five per cent of its shareholding in LIC through an IPO.

The pleas were tagged with those of the Rojer Mathew matter which has been referred to a larger bench.

The top court observed that 73 lakh applicants subscribed to the LIC IPO, which is expected to fetch around Rs 22,500 cr for the government.