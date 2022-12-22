scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Sula Vineyards shares make tepid market debut; list at over 1% premium

The stock listed at Rs 358, marginally higher by 0.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later hit a high of Rs 363.40 and low of Rs 339. At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 361, climbing 1.12 per cent.

Sula Vineyards IPOSula wine bottles are pictured inside a liquor store in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Shares of Sula Vineyards on Thursday made a tepid market debut, listing with a premium of just over 1 per cent on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 357.

The stock listed at Rs 358, marginally higher by 0.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later hit a high of Rs 363.40 and low of Rs 339.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 361, climbing 1.12 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,920.01 crore on the BSE.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards got subscribed 2.33 times last week.

The Rs 960.35-crore initial share-sale had a price range of Rs 340-357 a share.

The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

Advertisement

Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 12:57:02 pm
Next Story

Ben, England’s master-Stoke captain; McCullum calls his captaincy incredible

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close