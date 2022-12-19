scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Sula Vineyards IPO Share Allotment Today: Here’s how to check your status online

Sula Vineyards IPO Allotment Status, Check Online: The shares of the country's leading wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards will get allotted to investors on Monday, December 19. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

Sula Vineyards, Sula Vineyards IPO, Sula Vineyards IPO AllotmentSula Vineyards IPO: Sula wine bottles are pictured inside a liquor store in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sula Vineyards IPO Allotment Status Online: The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s leading wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times over the 1.88 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 12-14, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 340–357 per share.

The Rs 960 crore Sula Vineyards IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) and the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Sula Vineyards IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Monday, December 19, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Sula Vineyards IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx) and click on one of the links given on the page. Thereafter, applicants will need to select SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and select and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Sula Vineyards is likely to take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:54:49 am
Next Story

Watch: Lionel Messi’s first-ever interview as a kid

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close