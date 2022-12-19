Sula Vineyards IPO Share Allotment Today: Here’s how to check your status online

Sula Vineyards IPO Allotment Status Online: The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s leading wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times over the 1.88 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 12-14, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 340–357 per share.

The Rs 960 crore Sula Vineyards IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) and the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Sula Vineyards IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Monday, December 19, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Sula Vineyards IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx) and click on one of the links given on the page. Thereafter, applicants will need to select SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and select and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Sula Vineyards is likely to take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.