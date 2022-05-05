From Kotak Mahindra Bank to Tata Consumer Products: Here are top stocks to watch on May 5

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended lower for the third consecutive session, falling nearly 2.3 per cent on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent in a bid to contain inflation. The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,306.96 points (2.29 per cent) to end at 55,669.03 while the Nifty 50 declined 391.50 points (2.29 per cent) to settle at 16,677.60.

Going ahead, here are the top stocks to watch on Thursday, May 5, 2022:

Indiabulls Real Estate

Investment firm Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd has sold 37 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd for Rs 31.08 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 37 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 84 apiece.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 239.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.35 crore in the January-March period a year ago, TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 4.54 per cent to Rs 3,175.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,037.22 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Future Retail

Future Retail Managing Director Rakesh Biyani has stepped down while officials, including the company secretary of the debt-ridden firm, have tendered resignations.

The Future Group flagship firm is facing an insolvency petition by its lenders before the National Company Law Tribunal.

There is an exodus of people from the board and at other levels in several Future group companies after Rs 24,713 crore deal was called off by Reliance Retail.

State Bank of India (SBI)

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it’s board will meet next week to consider raising up to $2 billion through a public issue of bonds or other means.

“We advise that the executive committee of the central board is scheduled to have a meeting on May 10, 2022 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 23,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,767 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, helped by higher growth in net interest income and healthy asset quality. The lender had reported a standalone PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 1,682 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2021-22, PAT increased by 23 per cent to Rs 8,573 crore from Rs 6,965 crore in FY21.

Havells

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 32.55 per cent to Rs 4,426.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,339.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

-with PTI inputs