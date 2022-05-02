From Yes Bank to SBI Cards: Here are top stocks to watch on May 2

The benchmark equity indices – Sensex and Nifty – ended around 0.8 per cent lower on Friday following a selloff towards the last hour of trade weighed by Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL). The S&P BSE Sensex fell 460.19 points (0.80 per cent) to settle at 57,060.87 while the Nifty 50 declined 142.50 points (0.83 per cent) to end at 17,102.55.

Going ahead, here are the top stocks to watch on Monday, May 2, 2022:

Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the March 2022 quarter, helped by a heavy reduction in provisions for bad debts, which the private sector lender had to set aside as it recognised legacy stress in the year-ago period. FY22 is the first full-year profit since FY19, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The city-headquartered bank ended FY22 with a post-tax profit of Rs 1,066 crore. The lender was bailed out by an SBI-led consortium three years back. The bank’s core net interest income came at Rs 1,819 crore for the March quarter, which is a rise of 84 per cent when compared to the year-ago period. The net interest margin expanded to 2.5 per cent, while it recorded a loan growth of 8 per cent. The non-interest income rose 27.9 per cent to Rs 882 crore during the quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 6 per cent decline in total wholesales to 1,50,661 units in April. The company had dispatched 1,59,691 units to dealers in April 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company’s domestic sales slipped 7 per cent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021, it added.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank on Saturday posted over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 343 crore in the March 2022 quarter on the back of strong core operating income and lower provisioning for bad loans. The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income during the January-March quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 5,384.88 crore from Rs 4,811.18 crore in the same period of FY21, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 470.24 crore for the quarter ended March. The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 29.26 crore in the year-ago period, According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated income from operations grew 32 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,481 crore. In the same period a year ago, it stood at Rs 2,636 crore.

For 2021-22, Tata Chemicals’ profit after tax on a consolidated basis was up 221 per cent to Rs 1,400 crore. The same stood at Rs 436 crore in the year-ago period.

The income from operations climbed 23.74 per cent to Rs 12,622 crore compared to Rs 10,200 crore in FY21.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank on Friday reported a 51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,400.64 crore in the three months ended March. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 926.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, the bank’s total income rose 6.1 per cent to Rs 9,764.91 crore. The same stood at Rs 9,199.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. For the full year 2021-22, the bank’s consolidated net profit surged 64 per cent to Rs 4,805.03 crore. In the same period a year ago, it was at Rs 2,930.10 crore.

SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday reported a jump of over three-fold in its net profit at Rs 580.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. The pure-play credit card issuer had reported a net profit of Rs 175.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s total income during the January-March period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 3,016.10 crore as against Rs 2,468.14 crore in the same period of FY21, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing. Its interest income increased to Rs 1,266.10 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,082.42 crore in the year-ago period, while the income from fees and commissions rose to Rs 1,426.81 crore against Rs 1,113.81 crore, it said.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, the net profit jumped by 64 per cent to Rs 1,616.14 crore as against Rs 984.52 crore in 2020-21. Total income during the year grew to Rs 11,301.52 crore from Rs 9,713.58 crore in FY21.

-with PTI input