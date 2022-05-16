From Ambuja Cements, ACC to Bank of Baroda: Here are top stocks to watch on May 16

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended lower for the sixth consecutive session, slipping marginally on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 136.69 points (0.26 per cent) to end at 52,793.62 while the Nifty 50 slipped 25.85 points (0.16 per cent) to settle at 15,782.15.

Going ahead, here are the top stocks to watch on Monday, May 16, 2022:

Ambuja Cements and ACC

The Adani group has acquired Zurich-based Holcim’s cement business in India for $10.5 billion (about Rs 81,000 crore) in India’s largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space.

Through its subsidiaries, Holcim holds 63.19% in Ambuja Cements Ltd and 54.53% in ACC Ltd (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements). This is the largest ever acquisition by Adani, which beat the JSW and Aditya Birla groups to the deal.

Tech Mahindra

IT services provider Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 39 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for March 2022 quarter at Rs 1,678.4 crore, and exuded confidence that the positive business momentum will continue in the current fiscal. On a standalone basis, the Mahindra group company reported a post-tax profit at Rs 1,505 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,081 crore a year ago.

The fifth-largest IT services company closed FY22 with a standalone profit of Rs 5,566 crore as against Rs 4,428 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 12,116 crore during the reporting quarter as against Rs 9,729 crore in the year-ago period, while forex increase helped in a gain on the company’s other income which stood at Rs 320 crore as against Rs 32.6 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase of a new facility to be set up at Sonipat in Haryana. The company said it has completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd).

The new plant’s first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, it added.

The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future, MSI noted.

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 3.11 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 426.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 413.87 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 18.55 per cent to Rs 8,786.45 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 7,411.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Avenue Supermarts’ total expenses surged 18.71 per cent to Rs 8,210.13 crore in Q4 FY2021-22 against Rs 6,916.24 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Avenue Supermarts’ consolidated net profit grew 35.74 per cent to Rs 1,492.40 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,099.43 crore in the previous financial year. In 2021-22, its revenue from operations jumped 28.3 per cent to Rs 30,976.27 crore. It was Rs 24,143.06 crore in FY21.

Bank of Baroda

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the same quarter of FY 2020-21. The total income during January-March period of 2021-22, was down at Rs 20,695.90 crore, as against Rs 21,501.94 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,272.28 crore, a multi-fold jump from Rs 828.95 crore in 2020-21. Total income during the year, however, fell to Rs 81,364.73 crore from Rs 83,429 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 was 3.08 per cent, an increase of 36 bps compared to Q4FY21, it added..

-with PTI inputs