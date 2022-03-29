From Emami to GAIL (India): Here are key stocks to watch on March 29

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended 0.4 per cent higher on Monday with the S&P BSE Sensex rising 231.29 points (0.40 per cent) to end at 57,593.49 and the Nifty 50 climbing 69.00 points (0.40 per cent) to settle at 17,222.00. Here are the key stocks to watch on Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

Emami

The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 12:00 pm on its recent acquisition of Dermicool brand.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Emami had announced the acquisition of “Dermicool”, one of the leading brands in the Prickly Heat Powder and Cool Talc category from Reckitt, for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore excluding taxes and duties.

On Monday, the shares of Emami had touched a 52-week low of Rs 438.40 apiece on the BSE and later ended 1.61 per cent lower at Rs 442.70.

Ruchi Soya Industries

Market regulator Sebi on Monday after market hours asked Ruchi Soya Industries to give the option to the investors in the follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their bids due to “circulation of unsolicited SMSs advertising the issue”. The follow-on public offering (FPO) of Patanjali Group-owned Ruchi Soya Industries got subscribed 3.60 times on the final day.

It came out with its FPO to meet market regulator Sebi’s norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in a listed entity. However, since the announcement of the FPO price, the share prices have seen a fall over 25 per cent in a span of two weeks.

On Monday, Ruchi Soya ended 5.96 per cent lower at Rs 815.05 on the BSE.

GAIL (India)

The company on Friday had announced that its board will consider a buyback of shares in its board meeting to be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

On Monday, the stock had risen 3.01 per cent to Rs 152.10 on the BSE.

PVR and INOX Leisure

Following the announcement of their merger on Sunday, shares of multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure hit their respective 52-week highs in intraday trade on Monday.

The deal will create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens. The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX respectively. New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX.

Monday, PVR ended 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 1883.50 while INOX Leisure climbed 11.33 per cent to settle at Rs 522.90 on the BSE.