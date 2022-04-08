From Infosys to Mahindra: Here are key stocks to watch on April 8

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had fallen for the third consecutive day, slipping nearly 1 per cent on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 575.46 points (0.97 per cent) to settle at 59,034.95 while the Nifty 50 declined 168.10 points (0.94 per cent) to end at 17,639.55.

Going ahead, investors will look for the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled at 10 am. The six-member panel headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to leave the key interest rates unchanged in its first bi-monthly meeting of this fiscal.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Friday, April 8, 2022:

Banks, financials, autos and realty

All banking, financial, automobile and realty stocks will be in focus as RBI will announce its decision of key interest rates today.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said that a deal to sell its bankrupt unit, SsangYong Motor Co, to South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had been terminated.

The receiver of SsangYong cited Edison’s inability to deposit the bid amount for the termination of the deal, M&M said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Infosys

Infosys and industrial technology firm Rolls-Royce on Thursday launched a joint aerospace engineering research centre in Bengaluru.

The Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce’s engineering and group business services from India, Infosys said in a statement.

“Infosys and Rolls-Royce’s collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations over the next seven years,” the statement said.

Sugar stocks

Sugar mills have exported 58.10 lakh tonnes of the sweetener till date in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year that started from October 1, trade body AISTA said on Thursday. About 6 lakh tonnes of sugar is in transit, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

Mills have contracted to export 74 lakh tonnes of sugar without the government subsidy so far in the 2021-22 marketing year, it added.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports this year are being carried out without the government subsidy. According to AISTA, the sugar mills have exported a total of 58.10 lakh tonnes of sugar from October 2021 to April 7 this year.

Of this, 49.60 lakh tonnes of shipment have been exported by sugar mills and merchant exporters directly, and 8.50 lakh tonnes were delivered to Indian refineries for refining and overseas supply, it said.

-with PTI input