From Bandhan Bank to Yes Bank: Here are key stocks to watch on April 6

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of a two-session winning streak and ended lower on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 435.24 points (0.72 per cent) to settle at 60,176.50 while the Nifty 50 declined 96.00 points (0.53 per cent) to end at 17,957.40.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Wednesday, April 6, 2022:

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its loan book crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the first time in January-March 2022, registering an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The bank’s total loan stood at Rs 1,01,359 crore during Q4 of FY22.

Deposits grew at a much higher pace of 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96,331 crore, of which the low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits grew 18 per cent to Rs 40,072 crore, the bank said.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday said its assets under management (AUM) grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,575 crore at the end of the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The AUM growth was 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The assets under management for the housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited crossed the Rs 5,000 crore milestone, the company said in a release.

Marico

FMCG major Marico on Tuesday said its domestic business in the January-March quarter stayed relatively firm, helped by “low single-digit” revenue growth and marginally positive volumes.

The company expects a “marginal growth” in profits in Q4 due to a rise in input costs and higher advertising and promotional spending.

The “consolidated revenue growth in the quarter touched high single digits,” said Marico in its quarterly update for Q4 FY22.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Tuesday said its net advances grew by 8.8 per cent to Rs 181,508 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.

The bank’s net advances were at Rs 166,893 crore in the previous fiscal ended March 2021.

Of the net advances during FY22, the gross retail disbursements stood at 10,324 crore, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

-with PTI inputs