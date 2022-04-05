From Zomato to HDFC: Here are key stocks to watch on April 5

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their bull run for the second consecutive session and rallied over 2 per cent on Monday led by a spike in the shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank following their merger announcement. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,335.05 points (2.25 per cent) to settle 60,611.74 while the Nifty 50 rallied 382.95 points (2.17 per cent) to end at 18,053.40.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

Zomato

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy are set to face an investigation by the antitrust regulator over platform neutrality concerns raised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has noted that downstream commercial interest of Swiggy and Zomato through private labels and cloud kitchens may affect platform neutrality and requires detailed examination.

Future Enterprises

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises (FEL) on Monday said two independent directors – Anand Chndrasekaran and Malini Chopra – have resigned from the board of the company. Both of them cited an increase of workload as among the reasons for their resignations, which is effective from Monday, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta

Vedanta Limited on Monday reported a rise of 8 per cent in its production of aluminium and zinc and that of iron ore by 18 per cent during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to its output during the same quarter a year ago.

In the January-March period of the financial year 2021-22, the company’s cast metal aluminium production at its smelters was at 5,72,000 tonnes, up 8 per cent from 5,31,000 tonnes in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Overall aluminium production in FY22 touched a record high of 22,68,000 tonnes, up 15 per cent from 19,69,000 tonnes in FY21, Vedanta Limited said in a BSE filing.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country’s largest payment organization, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR), the new real-time payments system that will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24/7/365.

HDFC and HDFC Bank

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Monday said various regulations for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been harmonised over the last few years, thereby enabling the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.