From Axis Bank to Ambuja Cements: Here are top stocks to watch on April 29

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended over 1.2 per cent higher on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 701.67 points (1.23 per cent) to end at 57,521.06 while the Nifty 50 rallied 206.65 points (1.21 per cent) to settle at 17,245.05.

Going ahead, here are the top stocks to watch on Friday, April 29, 2022:

Axis Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 4,434 crore on a consolidated basis, helped by a steep reduction in money set aside for bad debts.

On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender reported a 54 per cent jump in its post-tax net at Rs 4,118 crore. For the fiscal year 2021-22, it reported a 98 per cent jump in its post-tax profit at Rs 13,025 crore.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 17 per cent to Rs 8,819 crore, on a 15 per cent growth in advances and a marginal narrowing in the net interest margin at 3.49 per cent. The other income grew 19 per cent to Rs 4,223 crore, helped by a strong push from retail products fees.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday reported a 35 per cent fall in net income at Rs 300 crore in the three months to March, even though its revenue grew by 21 per cent to Rs 1,100 crore. The company had posted a net income of Rs 461 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, the company reported a 33 per cent uptick in revenue at Rs 4,051 crore and earned a net income of Rs 1,310 crore, which is a growth of 4 per cent.

Biocon

Biocon on Thursday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 296.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, has appointed former HSBC India Chairperson Naina Lal Kidwai as an independent director, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,408.8 crore as against Rs 1,842.1 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance on Thursday reported a 30 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 321 crore for the March quarter, driven by strong loan sales and lower provisioning for impaired assets.

For the full year ending March 2022, the company booked a Rs 1,188 crore in net income, a growth of 56 per cent year-on-year, aided by an overall asset growth of 15 per cent to Rs 51,210 crore despite Covid interruptions during the year.

Shriram Transport Finance

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Transport Finance on Thursday reported a 43.87 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 1,086.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, on the back of improvement in the net interest margin and asset quality.

The company had reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 754.93 crore in the same period of FY21.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss building material major Holcim Group, on Thursday reported a 30.26 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 856.46 crore for the first quarter ended March 2022 on account of rising fuel prices. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,228.24 crore a year ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations increased by 2.4 per cent to Rs 7,900.04 crore during the January-March quarter compared to Rs 7,714.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Vedanta

Mining major Vedanta on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 7,570 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22 on the back of higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices and operational efficiencies. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 5,105 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a statement.

The exceptional items at Rs 336 crore in last quarter primarily relate to Rs 2,697 crore gain from impairment reversal in oil and gas, which was partially offset by exploration cost written off in Cairn.

The company’s revenue from operations in the period under review rose to Rs 39,342 crore from Rs 27,874 crore a year ago. Its expenses stood at Rs 29,901 crore in the quarter against Rs 22,549 crore in the year-ago period.

