From Hindustan Unilever to Adani Enterprises: Here are top stocks to watch on April 28

Stocks to watch today: The benchmark equity market indices – Sensex and Nifty – ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 537.22 points (0.94 per cent) to end at 56,819.39 while the Nifty 50 declined 162.40 points (0.94 per cent) to settle at 17,038.40.

Here are the top stocks to watch on Thursday, April 28, 2022:

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.5 crore for the last fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 71.7 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 408.2 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 187.8 crore FY21, according to a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation.

Moreover, HUL has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore each.

HDFC Asset Management Company

HDFC Asset Management Company on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 343.55 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 316.08 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company’s total income rose to Rs 580.93 crore in the period under review from Rs 545.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021. For the entire financial year 2021-22, HDFC AMC clocked a PAT of Rs 1,393.13 crore as against Rs 1,325.76 crore in the preceding fiscal and total income grew to Rs 2,433.20 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,201.74 crore in the past fiscal.

Further, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 42 per equity share of Rs 5 each of the company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, on account of lower sales in both domestic and export markets. The company’s total two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales declined by 17 per cent to 9,76,651 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 11,69,664 units in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.

In the domestic market, the total sales declined by 27 per cent to 3,89,155 units as against 5,34,119 units in the same period of FY21.

The company faced severe supply chain challenges, especially in the fourth quarter of FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Indian Hotels Company

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 872.08 crore as against Rs 615.02 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 894.16 crore as compared to Rs 754.15 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 21, 2022, IHCL said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 264.97 crore. The consolidated net loss was at Rs 795.63 crore in the previous fiscal.

KPIT Technologies

Auto industry-focused KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent rise in its March 2022 quarter net at Rs 80.5 crore. The Pune-headquartered company has closed FY22 with an 87 per cent jump in its post-tax profit, at Rs 276.2 crore, on the back of a 19.48 per cent growth in revenues.

In the quarter under review, the company witnessed a 20.62 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 651.76 crore, and reported over USD 125 million in new deal wins, excluding a 70 million euro deal with a European firm.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced incorporation of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks. The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in due course.

-with PTI inputs