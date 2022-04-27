From Macrotech Developers to HDFC Life Insurance: Here are top stocks to watch on April 27

Stocks to watch today: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of its two-session losing streak and climbed around 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 776.72 points (1.37 per cent) to end at 57,356.61 points while the NIfty 50 rallied 246.85 points (1.46 per cent) to settle at 17,200.80.

Here are the top stocks to watch on Wednesday, April 27, 2022:

Macrotech Developers

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,202.37 crore for the last fiscal on higher revenue and pre-sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 9,579.17 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from Rs 5,771.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday reported a one per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 158.5 crore in the three months ended March 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 156.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the stock exchanges. Revenue from operations rose 3 per cent to Rs 323.5 crore in the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 315.3 crore in the three months ended March 2021.

IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities on Tuesday reported a three per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 79.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 77.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement.

United Breweries

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, on Tuesday reported a 67.92 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 163.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by a volume-based growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.53 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 12.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 357.52 crore for the March quarter despite a fall in income, but a steep plunge in investment gains and COVID claims crimped the bottomline for the full year by 11 per cent to Rs 1,208 crore.

During the reporting quarter, total income fell to Rs 16,054.94 crore from Rs 19,191.32 crore a year ago, despite a rise in net premium income to Rs 14,289.66 crore from Rs 12,868.01 crore.

-with PTI input