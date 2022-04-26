From Eveready Industries to Zee Learn: Here are top stocks to watch on April 26

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the second consecutive session, slipping over 1 per cent on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 617.26 points (1.08 per cent) to end at 56,579.89 while the Nifty 50 settled at 16,953.95, down 218.00 points (1.27 per cent).

Here are the key stocks to watch on Tuesday, April 26, 2022:

Eveready Industries

Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 38.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 442.53 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.82 per cent to Rs 294.33 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 249.81 crore.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated post-tax loss of Rs 184.63 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,096.97 crore, from Rs 608.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company further said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY’22.

Century Textiles

Century Textiles & Industries, part of the Aditya Birla group, on Monday reported a Rs 84 crore net income in the March quarter, making a turn around from a Rs 5 crore net loss in the year-ago period as its sales jumped 45 per cent to Rs 1,188 crore.

For the full financial year, the company which is into textiles, pulp and paper and realty businesses, booked Rs 200 crore in net income, up four-fold from Rs 50 crore in the pandemic-ravaged FY21. Its FY22 revenue at Rs 4,067 crore jumped 54 per cent from Rs 2,564 crore in FY21.

Zee Learn

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said that Yes Bank Ltd has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to a financial facility is Rs 468 crore. Zee Learn has received a notice from the Mumbai bench of the NCLT over Yes Bank’s petition and is in the process of compiling information to verify the facts, the filing said on Monday.

-with PTI input