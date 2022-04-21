From Tata Elxsi to ICICI Securities: Here are top stocks to watch on April 21

Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, with the Sensex climbing 574.35 points.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Thursday, April 21, 2022:

Tata Elxsi

Technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Wednesday posted a 38.9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 160 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 115.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The income from operations grew by 31.5 per cent to Rs 681.73 crore during the quarter from Rs 518.39 crore in March 2021 quarter.

For the year ended March 2022, Tata Elxsi’s net profit grew 49.3 per cent to Rs 549.67 crore from Rs 368.12 crore a year ago.

Future Retail

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Wednesday held a meeting of its shareholders to consider and approve the sale of the company’s retail assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The meeting was chaired by Shailesh Haribhakti, FRL said in a regulatory filing. Haribhakti has been appointed by the NCLT to chair the meeting.

The result of the voting will be announced in due course, it added. The meeting was held through video conferencing and “requisite quorum was present”, the filing added.

Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday said it has received the RBI approval for commencing referral services of fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) on behalf of a partner bank.

In its letter dated April 19, the RBI stated that Fino Bank can carry out referral services of term deposit products in the form of FD and RD as a Business Correspondent of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB).

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 340 crore for the three months to March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 329.47 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

The company posted a 21 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 892 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 739.34 crore in the year-ago period, aided by strong all-round performance across business segments.

ICICI Securities has a client base of 76 lakh, of which over 6.2 lakh were added during the quarter.

RBL Bank

Private sector RBL Bank on Wednesday said it has finalised the name for regular MD and CEO and forwarded it to the RBI for approval. The Board at its meeting held on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration Committee, RBL said in a regulatory filing.

The bank, however, did not disclose the name selected for the position. It further said the name has been forwarded to the RBI for its approval as per the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja.

