From ACC to Coal India: Here are top stocks to watch on April 20

Markets went into a tailspin during fag-end of the trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing 703.59 points lower as weakness in HDFC twins and Infosys continued to dent sentiments.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Wednesday, April 20, 2022:

ACC

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 29.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 396.33 crore for the first quarter ended March 2022, mainly due to the rise in fuel cost.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 562.59 crore a year ago, ACC — a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (Earlier LafargeHolcim) — said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue from operations during the January-March quarter increased 3.13 per cent to Rs 4,426.54 crore against Rs 4,291.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Mid-tier IT company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent jump in March quarter net profit to Rs 637.5 crore, driven by healthy growth in its revenue on higher deal flow.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 545.2 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations increased by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore during the reported period, from Rs 3,269.4 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

Coal India

The country’s largest coal producer and supplier CIL on Tuesday said it has upped its supplies by 14.2 per cent to coal-based electricity generating plants in the first half of the current month, but soaring power demand due to hotter-than-normal summer seems to have dwarfed the upsurge in supplies.

Coal India (CIL) said that it is coordinating with the ministries of coal, power and railways to build up stocks at power plants in a synergic effort, in the wake of a decline in coal stocks at power plants.

Telecom stocks

Telecom subscribers’ base in the country declined to 116.6 crore in February this year, with players like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea losing customers in the mobile services segment during the period.

Bharti Airtel was the only net gainer in the mobile segment, according to the subscribers data report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for February. The report was released on Tuesday.

-with PTI input