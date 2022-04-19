From Mindtree to Rail Vikas Nigam: Here are top stocks to watch on April 19

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended lower for the fourth consecutive session settling around 2 per cent lower on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,172.19 points (2.01 per cent) to end at 57,166.74 while the Nifty 50 slipped 302.00 points (1.73 per cent) to settle at 17,173.65.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

Mindtree

IT company Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mindtree’s consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 per cent to Rs 2,897.4 crore during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the financial year 2021-22, consolidated net profit of Mindtree grew by 48.8 per cent to Rs 1,652.9 crore from Rs 1,110.5 crore at the end of financial year 2020-21. The consolidated revenue of Mindtree rose to 10,525.3 crore at the end of 2021-22 from Rs 7,967.8 crore a year ago.

Wipro

Wipro has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head.

Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.

Ujjivan Financial Services

Ujjivan Financial Services appointed Radhakrishnan Ravi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from April 19, 2022.

TVS Motor Company

Jwalamukhi Investment on Monday offloaded TVS Motor Company’s shares worth Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction. However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jwalamukhi Investment sold a total of 32,62,840 shares of TVS Motor. The scrips were divested on an average price of Rs 650, valuing the transaction at Rs 212.08 crore.

As of December 2021, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings held 2.47 crore shares, amounting to 5.21 per cent stake in TVS Motor, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has entered into an MoU with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (a Govt. of India undertaking under the Ministry of Coal & Mines), for entrusting Project Management Consultancy for Rail Infrastructure works of MCL to RVNL from concept to commissioning.

-with PTI input