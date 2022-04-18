From HDFC Bank to InterGlobe Aviation: Here are top stocks to watch on April 18

Stocks to watch: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. The S&P Bse Sensex fell 237.44 points (0.41 per cent) to end at 58,338.93 while the Nifty 50 slipped 54.65 points (0.31 per cent) to settle at 17,475.65.

Markets were shut on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti/Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday respectively.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Monday, April 18, 2022:

HDFC Bank

The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 10,055.20 crore for the March quarter, led by growth in loan demand across categories and lower provisioning as bad loans were trimmed. The bank’s net profit during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 8,186.51 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Saturday posted over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 185 crore for the January-March quarter on account of robust growth in new business.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 64 crore for January-March FY2021, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year 2021-22, the company’s net profit declined to Rs 754 crore from Rs 960 crore for the year ended in March 2021, it said.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday said it has agreed to sell over 34.75 lakh shares, constituting 22.81 per cent of the paid-up capital, in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Pvt Ltd (MSSSPL), to Japan-based Sanyo Special Steel Co Ltd in a Rs 212 crore deal.

Following the sale, the company’s holding in MSSSPL would become nil, M&M said in a regulatory filing. The Mumbai-based automaker will receive Rs 211.99 crore from the stake sale, it added.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

IndiGo on Friday appointed former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief B S Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors.

Their appointment is “subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Mehta will replace Anupam Khanna, whose second term came to an end on March 26, and Dhanoa will replace former SEBI chief M Damodaran, who is stepping down on May 3, it said.

Dhanoa was IAF chief between January 1, 2017, and September 30, 2019, and Mehta was chairman of Shell Group of companies in India between 1994-and 2012.

Infosys

Infosys on Wednesday missed estimates for headline numbers for the March quarter. However, the company offered an encouraging revenue growth guidance for FY23 of 13-15 per cent in constant currency terms.

The software giant posted net profits for Q4FY22 of Rs 5,686 crore. Revenues for the quarter rose to Rs 32,276 crore.

-with PTI input