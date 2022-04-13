From Infosys to Tata Steel: Here are top stocks to watch on April 13

Stocks to watch: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the second consecutive day and ended over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 388.20 points (0.66 per cent) to end at 58,576.37 while the Nifty 50 declined 144.65 points (0.82 per cent) to settle at 17,530.30.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

Infosys

IT major Infosys will announce its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings of financial year 2021-22 (FY22) on Wednesday.

Hathway Cable

Hathway Cable & Datacom on Tuesday reported a 60.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.42 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.14 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

Future Enterprises

Future Enterprises (FEL) on Tuesday said it has defaulted on payment of Rs 9.10 crore interest on non-convertible debentures. The payment was due on April 11.

FEL has defaulted interest for the period between October 11, 2021, to April 10, 2022, a regulatory filing from the Future group firm said in an exchange filing.

The gross principal amount on which the default has occurred is Rs 180 crore.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Tuesday said that it has completed the acquisition of entire stake held by state-owned SAIL in S&T Mining.

The acquisition is part of Tata Steel Group portfolio restructuring and simplification strategy.

Tata Steel had recently said that it has executed a share purchase pact with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for acquiring the latter’s entire 50 per cent stake in S&T Mining Co Ltd.

On completion of the acquisition, S&T Mining has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. “…the company has yesterday, i.e. April 11, 2022, completed the acquisition of the entire equity stake held by SAIL in S&T Mining,” Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.

-with PTI input