From TCS to Axis Bank: Here are top stocks to watch on April 11

Equity benchmarks posted smart gains on Friday after three days of losses as the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged at a record low and maintained its accommodative stance but flagged inflationary pressures amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The BSE Sensex climbed 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 59,447.18. Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,784.35.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Monday, April 11, 2022:

Tata Consultancy Services

Information technology (IT) behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be announcing its performance for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) period on Monday.

Wipro

Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Anis Chenchah as member of its executive board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).

Tata Motors

Hit by semiconductor shortage, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday said its retail sales declined by 36 per cent to 79,008 units in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal as compared with same period last year.

The Tata Motors-owned luxury automaker noted that the retail sales for the three-month period continued to be constrained by the global semiconductor shortage.

Tata Steel

The Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.

Axis Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 93 lakh on Axis Bank for various violations, including those related to KYC guidelines.

A monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank for non-compliance of certain directions issued by RBI, the central bank said in a release.

-with PTI input