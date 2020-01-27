Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Live now

Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in opening deals, Nifty drops below 12,200; Autos, PSU banks dip

Stock/Share Market, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE Share Price Today Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates from equity, money and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 10:04:57 am
Equity indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened sharply lower on Monday taking cues from Asian markets which slipped as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China’s spreading virus outbreak.

At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,372.14, down 241.05 points (0.58 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 81.75 points (0.67 per cent) to 12,166.50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank index was down over 1.25 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank. The Nifty Auto index too slipped around 1 per cent weighed by Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

Highlights

    10:04 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Rupee update

    The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in the morning session.

    (PTI)

    09:59 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    On the 30-share BSE benchmark, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Power Grid were among the top losers in the early trade, while Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top gainers.

    Source: BSE
    09:54 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Crude oil market update

    Oil prices slumped a further 2 per cent to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.

    Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9 per cent, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October. US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1 per cent, to $53.05, having earlier eased to $52.15, the lowest since early October.

    (Reuters)

    09:44 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Global market update

    Stocks tumbled on Monday as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes.

    Japan's Nikkei average suffered a steep 1.8 per cent loss, on track for the biggest one-day fall in three weeks. US S&P 500 mini futures was last down 0.9 per cent, having fallen 1.3 per cent in early Asian trade.

    (Reuters)

    09:41 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,417.66, down 195.53 points or 0.47 per cent while the Nifty 50 was at 12,183.55, down 64.70 points or 0.53 per cent.

    On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,613.19, up 226.79 points or 0.55 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,248.25, up 67.90 points or 0.56 per cent.

    In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 15,822.54, up 120.73 points or 0.77 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 73.64 points or 0.50 per cent at 14,845.96.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd