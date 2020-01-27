Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in opening deals, Nifty drops below 12,200; Autos, PSU banks dip

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened sharply lower on Monday taking cues from Asian markets which slipped as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China’s spreading virus outbreak.
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,372.14, down 241.05 points (0.58 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 81.75 points (0.67 per cent) to 12,166.50.
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank index was down over 1.25 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank. The Nifty Auto index too slipped around 1 per cent weighed by Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors.
Highlights
The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in the morning session.
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Power Grid were among the top losers in the early trade, while Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top gainers.
Oil prices slumped a further 2 per cent to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.
Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9 per cent, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October. US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1 per cent, to $53.05, having earlier eased to $52.15, the lowest since early October.
Stocks tumbled on Monday as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes.
Japan's Nikkei average suffered a steep 1.8 per cent loss, on track for the biggest one-day fall in three weeks. US S&P 500 mini futures was last down 0.9 per cent, having fallen 1.3 per cent in early Asian trade.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,417.66, down 195.53 points or 0.47 per cent while the Nifty 50 was at 12,183.55, down 64.70 points or 0.53 per cent.