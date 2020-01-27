Markets Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in opening deals, Nifty drops below 12,200; Autos, PSU banks dip

Equity indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) Equity indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened sharply lower on Monday taking cues from Asian markets which slipped as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China’s spreading virus outbreak.

At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,372.14, down 241.05 points (0.58 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 81.75 points (0.67 per cent) to 12,166.50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank index was down over 1.25 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank. The Nifty Auto index too slipped around 1 per cent weighed by Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors.

(with inputs from agencies)