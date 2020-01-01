Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Live now

Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty touches 12,200; Metals, IT stocks gain

Stock/Share Market, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE Share Price Today Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the equity, commodity and money markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2020 10:19:46 am
The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened the year 2020 on a positive note. (Image source: Getty)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) started the first day of trade in 2020 on a positive note with the Sensex rising over 100 points in the opening deals.

At 9:52 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.11 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 41,361.85, while the broader Nifty 50 was up 32.25 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,200.70.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher led by Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Hindustan Copper. The Nifty IT index too was nearly 0.5 per cent higher led by MindTree and Wipro.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Watch this space for all the LIVE market updates including stocks, shares, rupee, crude oil, petrol diesel, gold and silver prices:

Highlights

    10:19 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    On the Sensex, the gains in the first hour of trade were being led by shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL). On the other hand, the losers in the early morning session comprised of IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Nestle.

    Source: BSE
    10:12 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at morning trade

    At 9:52 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.11 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 41,361.85, while the broader Nifty 50 was up 32.25 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,200.70.

    On the last day of 2019, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 304.26 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 41,253.74. The broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,168.45, down 87.40 points or 0.71 per cent.

    In 2019, the Sensex recorded a growth of 14.38 per cent from 36,068.33 on December 31, 2018. The Nifty, on the other hand, grew 12.02 per cent from 10,862.55 last year. During the decade, Sensex surged 136.21 per cent, while Nifty jumped 133.96 per cent.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd