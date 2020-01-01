Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty touches 12,200; Metals, IT stocks gain

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened the year 2020 on a positive note. (Image source: Getty) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened the year 2020 on a positive note. (Image source: Getty)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) started the first day of trade in 2020 on a positive note with the Sensex rising over 100 points in the opening deals.

At 9:52 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.11 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 41,361.85, while the broader Nifty 50 was up 32.25 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,200.70.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher led by Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Hindustan Copper. The Nifty IT index too was nearly 0.5 per cent higher led by MindTree and Wipro.

(with inputs from agencies)