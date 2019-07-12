Stocks, Rupee rise on hope of rate cut by the US Fed

After a string of losses since the announcement of Union Budget on July 5, the Sensex on Thursday rallied 266 points in line with a global market rally after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered expectations of a rate cut. The 30-share index settled 266.07 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 38,823.11 after rising as much as 335 points during the day. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 84 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 11,582.90.

The rupee gained 14 paise to finish at 68.44 against the US dollar as emerging market currencies gained ground on US rate cut hopes. Thursday’s stock rally came after the Sensex lost 1350 points since the Budget presentation on July 5. Global markets rose after Powell told a congressional committee on Wednesday that the Fed is ready to “act as appropriate” to boost growth amid multiple headwinds. Powell seemed to lay ground for a rate cut later this month as he noted the effect of the Sino-US trade war on the economy.

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Religare Broking, said, “markets staged a smart recovery aided by supportive global cues on hopes of a rate cut by Fed in its July meet. We expect the markets to remain choppy in the near term in the backdrop of weak domestic cues. Given the economic slowdown, we expect the earnings season to be tepid.”