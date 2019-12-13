Stocks, Rupee, Commodity Market Highlights: Sensex jumps 428 points, Nifty ends at 12,087; PSU banks surge

Benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose around 1 per cent on Friday. Benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose around 1 per cent on Friday.

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE Share Price Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher for the third successive day, rising by around 1 per cent on Friday taking cues from the global markets which gained as the prospect of a China-US trade deal and an election victory for UK’s Brexit-backing Conservative Party cleared two of the darkest clouds on the global investment horizon.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 428.00 points or 1.05 per cent to settle at 41,009.71, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,086.70, up 114.90 points or 0.96 per cent.

On Friday, the gains on the Sensex were led by Axis Bank, Vedanta, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers of the day.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer of the day after it jumped 4.03 per cent led by Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and SBI. PSU banks were followed by the Nifty Metal index, which settled 2.26 per cent higher on Friday led by Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The broader market indices on the BSE were slightly behind their benchmark peer – the Sensex on Friday. The S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,830.40, up 134.73 points or 0.92 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 108.68 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 13,332.66.

Rupee

The rupee retreated from the day’s high levels to close flat at 70.83 to the US dollar on Friday as surging crude oil prices after reports that the US and China have agreed on a partial trade deal weighed on the unit.

Crude oil

Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed to $64.95 a barrel, the highest since September 23, and as of 1000 GMT was up 71 cents at $64.91. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 52 cents to $59.70.

(with inputs from agencies)