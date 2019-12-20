Stocks, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 12,272

Brokers watch stock prices in Kolkata. (File photo, source: PTI) Brokers watch stock prices in Kolkata. (File photo, source: PTI)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After a range-bound trade for the bulk of the session, benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended a tad higher to settle at fresh closing highs on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,681.54, up 7.62 points or 0.02 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,809.96. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,271.80, up 12.10 points or 0.10 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,293.90 on Friday.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer of the day, settling 2.28 per cent higher led by gains in Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and State Bank of India. It was followed by the Nifty Media index which rose 1.21 per cent led by Dish TV India.

