Stocks, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 12,272

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After a range-bound trade for the bulk of the session, benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended a tad higher to settle at fresh closing highs on Friday.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 41,681.54, up 7.62 points or 0.02 per cent. During the day, the 31-share touched a record intraday high of 41,809.96. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too ended the day at a record high of 12,271.80, up 12.10 points or 0.10 per cent. The 50-share broad index had touched an intraday record of 12,293.90 on Friday.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer of the day, settling 2.28 per cent higher led by gains in Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and State Bank of India. It was followed by the Nifty Media index which rose 1.21 per cent led by Dish TV India.
Highlights
The rupee fell by 9 paise to settle at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas.
"The upmove with sluggish momentum continued in the market for the third consecutive session and the Nifty closed on a minor gains. A small negative candle was formed today with minor upper and lower shadow. We observe a formation of new all time high of 12293 levels today.
Technically, today's candle pattern indicates a formation of doji or a spinning top type pattern at the highs. Normally, such formation after a reasonable upmove or near the key overhead resistance could mean a possibility of a reversal at the highs. We need a confirmation by the way of negative session to confirm the reversal.
Nifty as per weekly timeframe, formed a long bull candle, after a sideways range movement of the last few weeks. This indicates an attempt of upside breakout.
The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action. The lack of strength in the broad market and also a sluggish overall market breadth not a good sign for the bulls at highs. Crucial overhead resistance to be watched around 12300-400 levels. There is a possibility of a downward correction in the short term."
"Market maintained a positive bias amid a narrow range, RBIs open market operation to bridge liquidity gap provided impetus to investors. Bond yield slid to 6.57% while PSU banks gained in expectation of higher treasury gains. A short term consolidation cannot be ruled out as investors may slide to a holiday mood, last two weeks we had a solid Santa clause rally."
Soybean prices on Friday rose by Rs 58 to Rs 4,360 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions supported by a strong spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in December was up by Rs 58, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 4,360 per quintal with an open interest of 60 lots.
Soybean for delivery in January rose by Rs 28, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 4,372 per quintal having an open interest of 1,63,705 lots.
Market players said rasing of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.
Mustard seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 32 to Rs 4,618 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets tracking firm demand in spot market.
Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in January rose Rs 32, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 4,618 per quintal with an open interest of 19,730 lots.
Similarly, the delivery for February gained Rs 41, or 0.90 per cent, to Rs 4,589 per quintal with an open interest of 1,890 lots.
Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 44 to Rs 7,675 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.
Analysts said tracking firm physical market trend traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for January contracts jumped up by 0.58 per cent or Rs 44, to Rs 7,675 per five quintal with an open interest of 57,940 lots.
Likewise, the delivery of February contract surged by Rs 28, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 7,772 per five quintal as open interest stood at 10,870 lots.
Coriander prices on Friday fell by Rs 23 to Rs 6,360 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid sluggish demand at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for January fell by Rs 23, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 6,360 per quintal in 9,890 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 28, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 6,800 per quintal in 5,030 lots.
Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators in spot market led to the decline in coriander future prices.
Aluminium prices on Friday fell 30 paise to Rs 134.15 per kg in futures market as participants trimmed their positions amid a weak trend in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December declined by 30 paise, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 134.15 per kg in 225 lots.
Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.
Lead prices on Friday drifted lower by 0.13 per cent to Rs 152.95 per kg in futures market as speculators cut bets on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December fell by 20 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 152.95 per kg in 432 lots.
Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly influenced lead prices in futures trade.
Zinc prices on Friday fell by 85 paise to Rs 182.85 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid easing demand in the spot market.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 85 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 182.85 per kg in a business turnover of 1,476 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.
Nickel futures on Friday declined by Rs 4.40 to Rs 1,032.10 per kg due to reducing of positions by speculators amid sluggish demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 4.40, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 1,032.10 per kg with a business turnover of 3,279 lots. Similarly, nickel contracts for January delivery fell by similar margins to Rs 1,031.20 per kg in 162 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel futures prices here.
Anand Mahindra will step down as the Executive Chairman of the Mahindra Group with effect from April 1, 2020. Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, the company said in a statement.
“With effect from 1st April 2020, Mr. Anand Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. This is in accordance with the SEBI guidelines,” the company’s statement read. Click here to read the report
Copper futures traded 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 443.25 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced their exposure on weak spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 2.45 or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 443.25 per kg in a business turnover of 3,457 lots. Similarly, copper contracts for January delivery traded lower by Rs 2.70, or 0.60 per cent, at Rs 448.15 per kg in a business turnover of 343 lots.
Traders said weak demand in spot market mainly pushed down copper prices.
Crude oil prices on Friday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,361 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in January traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 4,361 per barrel in 19,281 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was quoting lower by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 4,359 per barrel with an open interest of 422 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.48 per cent to USD 61.22 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.18 per cent to USD 66.66 per barrel in New York.
Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market dropped to Rs 69,670 crore at the end of November.
P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.
The total value of investments via P-notes in the Indian markets (including equity, debt, and derivatives) declined by Rs 7,103 crore to Rs 69,670 crore by the end of November from Rs 76,773 crore at October-end. Click here to read the report
Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 76 to Rs 44,720 per kg as participants cut down their bets taking weak cues from overseas markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled Rs 76, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 44,720 per kg in a business turnover of 2,574 lots. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by Rs 44 to Rs 45,213 per kg in 29 lots.
In the international market, silver prices fell 0.08 per cent to USD 17.14 an ounce in New York.
Traders said the fall in silver prices in futures trade was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets.
Gold prices on Friday dropped Rs 44 to Rs 38,065 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions in line with weak trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 44, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 38,065 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,563 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery slipped Rs 55, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 38,106 per 10 gram in 59 lots.
Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiment here. Globally, gold was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 1,482.50 an ounce in New York.
After operating Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields for 25 years, Royal Dutch Shell and Reliance Industries will revert the western offshore fields back to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), the companies said in a statement.
Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) oil and gas fields in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast were in 1994 awarded a consortium of US energy giant Enron and Reliance. ONGC, which had originally discovered the fields, as a government nominee given 40 per cent back-in rights. Click here to read the report
At a time when the GDP growth slipped to a six-year low, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the economy was headed “towards destruction 5-6 years ago” but his NDA government turned it around with “discipline and positivity”.
Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘100 years of ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India)’ in New Delhi, Modi emphasised on the government’s vision of making the country a $5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse. Click here to read the report
Hardselling his administration’s pro-business approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is working to decriminalise provision of Companies Act to make it easier to do business in the country.
Speaking at an Assocham event, he said the recent cut in corporate tax has brought rates to all-time low for businesses. Click here to read the report
Benchmark 10-year bonds rallied from near a three-month low after the central bank said it will buy 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of longer-tenor bonds while selling shorter debt in a move reminiscent of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist.
The yield on the 2029 debt fell as much as 15 basis points to 6.60%, the most in more than two months, making it Asia’s top performer. The 7.57% 2033 yield also slid 17 basis points. Yields on the 6.35% 2020 bond — a very short-end paper — jumped 20 basis points. Click here to read the complete story
Rating agency Crisil Ltd on Friday said it will acquire proprietary benchmarking data provider Greenwich Associates LLC and its subsidiaries, at a consideration of USD 40 million (around Rs 284.3 crore).
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has received board of directors approval for the acquisition of Greenwich Associates LLC and its subsidiaries. Click here to read the story
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) Wednesday order to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons diametrically reverses a judgment delivered by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July 2017.
As the issue is now headed for the Supreme Court, the Tata Sons case is not the first instance where the NCLT and its appellate authority — NCLAT — have delivered sharply different verdicts. The Tata Sons case is one in a series of cases where the tribunal, the appellate court and the SC have had completely different views on the same issue, leading to cascading reversals in sequential verdicts in the same case. Click here to read the complete story
India’s rampant onion prices may finally be running out of steam, with fresh supplies of the pungent vegetable set to hit the market next month.
Prices at one of India’s biggest wholesale markets may plunge to about 20-25 rupees per kilogram from mid-January, according to Jaydatta Sitaram Holkar, a director at Agricultural Produce Market Committee, a state-run wholesale market for farm commodities at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra. That’s more than 80% below Tuesday’s record price. Click here to read the complete story
The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 12 paise to 71.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.
Forex traders said cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.15 showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 71.03 against the US dollar. Click here to read the report
Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday, heading for a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-US trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.
Brent futures were up 5 cents, or 0.08 per cent, to 66.59 a barrel by 0242 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 8 cents, or 0.13 per cent, at $61.10 per barrel.
The Nifty PSU Bank was trading over 1.5 per cent higher in the early morning session of trade on Friday. The gains in the 12-share sectoral index was led by Syndicate Bank which jumped over 4 per cent. It was followed by Indian Bank (up over 3.5 per cent) and Allahabad Bank (up over 3 per cent).
Here's how the sectoral index on the NSE was performing:
On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL technologies were the top losers in the morning deals.
The S&P BSE Sensex scaled a fresh high of 41,756.12 within minutes into the trade on Friday, while the Nifty 50 touched a record high of 12,271.95. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 41,736.85, up 62.93 points or 0.15 per cent, while the broader Nifty was up 9.40 points or 0.08 per cent at 12,269.10.