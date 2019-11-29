Stocks, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Record run of Sensex, Nifty comes to a halt ahead of GDP data

The topline equity indices on BSE and NSE are trading lower in the morning session on Friday. The topline equity indices on BSE and NSE are trading lower in the morning session on Friday.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Commodity Market Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of their two-day record-breaking streak on Friday as they settled nearly 1 per cent lower ahead of the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the quarter ended September.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 40,793.81, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended at 12,056.05, down 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent.

However, the broader markets outperformed their topline peers on Friday with the S&P BSE MidCap index settling at 15,084.86, up 24.32 points or 0.16 per cent. The S&P BSE SmallCap rose 63.21 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 13,560.57.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in a sea of red except the Nifty Realty index which ended nearly 1 per cent higher. Among the key losers, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.73 per cent weighed by Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India. Nifty Auto index was another key lsoer on the day slipping 1.15 per cent driven by Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors.

Rupee

The rupee ended at 71.74 against the US dollar on Friday, slipping nearly 14 paise from 71.60 on Thursday.

GDP data

The GDP growth of the country slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2019-20, data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) Friday showed. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013. The data was released post market hours on Friday.

Crude oil

Brent crude futures were down 29 cents at $63.58 a barrel by 1043 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were flat at $58.11.

