Friday, January 24, 2020
Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices open flat, Nifty below 12,200-mark; IT stocks slip

Catch all the LIVE updates related to equities, money and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2020 10:20:46 am
Benchmark equity indices opened flat on Friday.

The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened flat on Friday.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,418.46, up 32.06 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,190.15, up 9.8 points or 0.08 per cent.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,712.45, up 10.64 points or 0.07 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 17.70 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,790.02.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index was down 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by NIIT Technologies and Hexaware Technologies, while the Nifty Bank was down around 0.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

Highlights

    10:20 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    HDFC Securities on Federal Bank

    "FB’s operating performance was lacklustre on various fronts i.e. growth, NIMs, fees and oplev. While the headline slippages were higher, the silver lining was these were largely driven by known-stress in the corp book, and granular slippages were contained.

    At 1.1xFY22E ABV, valuations are cheap and at a considerable discount to some of its peers’. We watch for the sustainability of current asset quality trends. Updates on the extension of the incumbent MD&CEO’s term will be watched for."

    10:10 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    HDFC Securities on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    "KMB’s strong fundamentals (CRAR, liability franchise, minimal reported stress) should enable the bank to deliver an improvement in already strong return ratios.

    We do not find the current slowdown in growth and uptick in stress worrisome. Our NEUTRAL stance reflects discomfort on rich valuations. The contentious issue of promoter holding remains unresolved, and the next hearing is slated in Mar-20."

    10:04 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Maruti Suzuki India to hold conference call for investors on Jan 28

    India's largest car manufacturer will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:30 pm, the company informed in an exchange filing to the BSE post market hours on Thursday.

    09:40 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Global market update

    Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday after the world's health body called it a little too early to declare a coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

    But worries over rapid spread of the deadly virus kept investors on guard as millions of Chinese travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose a marginal 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stood flat and Australian stocks added 0.4 per cent.

    Trade in Asia is already slowing down for the Lunar New Year holiday, with financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed on Friday.

    Key indices on Wall Street bounced from lows after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest coronavirus did not yet constitute a global public health emergency.

    The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 per cent to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.1 per cent.

    (Reuters)

    09:38 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Rupee at early trade

    Rupee falls 5 paise to 71.31 against US dollar in opening trade.

    (PTI)

    09:29 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,418.46, up 32.06 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,190.15, up 9.8 points or 0.08 per cent.

    On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 271.02 points (0.66 per cent) to end at 41,386.40, while the broader Nifty 50 settled at 12,179.90 with gains of 73.00 points (0.60 per cent). Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro ended 2.98 per cent higher at Rs 1,332.80 apiece on the BSE a day after the company reported a 15.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,352 crore for the quarter to December 2019.

