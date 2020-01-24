Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices open flat, Nifty below 12,200-mark; IT stocks slip

Benchmark equity indices opened flat on Friday. Benchmark equity indices opened flat on Friday.

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened flat on Friday.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,418.46, up 32.06 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,190.15, up 9.8 points or 0.08 per cent.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,712.45, up 10.64 points or 0.07 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 17.70 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,790.02.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index was down 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by NIIT Technologies and Hexaware Technologies, while the Nifty Bank was down around 0.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

