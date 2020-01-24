Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices open flat, Nifty below 12,200-mark; IT stocks slip

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened flat on Friday.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,418.46, up 32.06 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,190.15, up 9.8 points or 0.08 per cent.
In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,712.45, up 10.64 points or 0.07 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 17.70 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,790.02.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index was down 0.5 per cent in early trade weighed by NIIT Technologies and Hexaware Technologies, while the Nifty Bank was down around 0.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
"FB’s operating performance was lacklustre on various fronts i.e. growth, NIMs, fees and oplev. While the headline slippages were higher, the silver lining was these were largely driven by known-stress in the corp book, and granular slippages were contained.
At 1.1xFY22E ABV, valuations are cheap and at a considerable discount to some of its peers’. We watch for the sustainability of current asset quality trends. Updates on the extension of the incumbent MD&CEO’s term will be watched for."
"KMB’s strong fundamentals (CRAR, liability franchise, minimal reported stress) should enable the bank to deliver an improvement in already strong return ratios.
We do not find the current slowdown in growth and uptick in stress worrisome. Our NEUTRAL stance reflects discomfort on rich valuations. The contentious issue of promoter holding remains unresolved, and the next hearing is slated in Mar-20."
India's largest car manufacturer will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:30 pm, the company informed in an exchange filing to the BSE post market hours on Thursday.
Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday after the world's health body called it a little too early to declare a coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.
But worries over rapid spread of the deadly virus kept investors on guard as millions of Chinese travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose a marginal 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stood flat and Australian stocks added 0.4 per cent.
Trade in Asia is already slowing down for the Lunar New Year holiday, with financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed on Friday.
Key indices on Wall Street bounced from lows after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest coronavirus did not yet constitute a global public health emergency.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 per cent to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.1 per cent.
(Reuters)
Rupee falls 5 paise to 71.31 against US dollar in opening trade.
(PTI)
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,418.46, up 32.06 points or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,190.15, up 9.8 points or 0.08 per cent.