Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Stock Market Today: Sensex slips nearly 400 points in opening deals, Nifty hovers near 17,550-mark

Stock Market Today, Stock Market News, September 7, 2022: At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 386.02 points (0.65 per cent) at 58,810.97 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,546.80, down 108.80 points (0.62 per cent).

The BSE in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Market Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.6 per cent lower on Wednesday taking cues from their global peers.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 386.02 points (0.65 per cent) at 58,810.97 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,546.80, down 108.80 points (0.62 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, the losses in the early trade were led by IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank. In contrast, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Power Grid, NTPC and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had settled 48.99 points (0.08 per cent) lower at 59,196.99 while the broader Nifty had slipped 10.20 points (0.06 per cent) to end at 17,655.60.

“When globally equities correct, India too will correct. But India will fall less since falling crude, decent economic growth, impressive corporate earnings and retail investor enthusiasm will support the market at lower levels,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Domestic economy-facing segments like banks, autos, capital goods, telecom and FMCG are relatively strong sectors,” he noted.

Global Market (from AP)

Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street shares fell for the fourth straight week. Shares fell in early trading in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed nearly 1.0 per cent in morning trading to 27,362.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3 per cent to 6,735.80. South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.5 per cent to 2,373.14. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.7 per cent to 18,884.75, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,243.55.

Shares fell on Wall Street coming into a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent after bouncing between a gain of 0.5 per cent and a loss of 1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.7 per cent.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:46:35 am
