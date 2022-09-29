Share Market Today News: Sensex opens over 500 points higher, Nifty reclaims 17,000-mark on positive global cues

Stock Market Today India, Sensex, Nifty Updates: The topline indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened 0.9 per cent higher on Thursday, after losing for six straight sessions, lifted by the bounce in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 506.95 points (0.90 per cent) at 57,105.23 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,009.90, up 151.30 points (0.90 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were trading higher in the opening deals while Nestle India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Asian Paints were trading lower.

Wednesday both the benchmarks had ended around two-month lows. The Sensex had crashed 509.24 points (0.89 per cent) to end at 56,598.28 while the Nifty 50 had declined 148.80 points (0.87 per cent) to settle at 16,858.60.

Commenting on the market sentiment, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in a note said, “When negative sentiments become dominant, the risk-off gathers momentum and markets get oversold. Then, usually, an unexpected trigger reverses the near-term outlook leading to short covering and a market rally. This was precisely what happened yesterday in global markets when the Bank of England surprised markets with Quantitative Easing. This desperate act by BoE is more a reflection of the economic woes of the UK. But the market’s interpretation of the BoE’s surprise decision is that the Fed might pause its rate hike to avert a sharp economic downturn. The relief rally is likely to soon run out of steam and, therefore, investors need not make aggressive buys now.”

On the outcome of RBI’s monetary policy meeting, Vijayakumar noted, “The MPC is likely to raise rates by 50 bps and may move to a neutral stance. But this is already discounted by the market and therefore will not have any market-moving impact.”

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain’s central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure.

Advertisement

The Bank of England said it will buy as much as £5 billion ($5.4 billion) a day of long-dated government bonds until Oct. 14. It spent about a billion pounds on Wednesday and 30-year gilt yields fell 105 basis points, the biggest drop ever according to Refinitiv records stretching back to 1992.

The move buoyed sterling and offered some salve to a fractious mood in markets, but by mid-morning in Tokyo the pound was already struggling for support and down 0.6% to $1.0818.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.5 per cent and eyeing its best session in a month. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent.