Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Sensex crashes over 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,600-mark post US Fed rate hike

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 428.40 points (0.72 per cent) at 59,028.38 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,593.80, down 124.55 points (0.70 per cent).

The BSE in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday, in line with their Asian peers, while the rupee hit a record low after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and indicated more hikes than markets had expected.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top laggards in early deals while ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India were in the green.

Commenting on the Nifty Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, “Nifty has been consolidating in the narrow range of 17,429-18,092 for the last several sessions. Any decisive breakout from this range would give directional move to the Nifty.”

Global Market (from Reuters)

The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high and Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Thursday as the prospect of U.S. interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the third such rise in a row, and officials project rates hitting 4.4% this year – higher than markets had priced in before the meeting and 100 bps more than the Fed projected three months ago.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4 per cent to its lowest since May 2020. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1 per cent to a two-month low.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:57:04 am
