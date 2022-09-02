Stock Market Today: Sensex gains over 100 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,550-mark

Market Today: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday amid mixed cues in the global market.

At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,910.72, up 144.13 points (0.25 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 17,583.85, up 41.05 points (0.23 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were led by NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra bank, Bajaj finance, Power Grid and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India were marginally in the red.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices dropped over 1 per cent each. The Sensex fell 770.48 points (1.29 per cent) to settle at 58,766.59 and the Nifty declined 216.50 points (1.22 per cent) to close at 17,542.80.

Speaking on the Nifty move, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, “Nifty failed to build on the large gains made on the previous day. Global sentiments have been able to halt the rallies in India over the past few weeks, though the broader market seems positive. 17,696-17,345 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term.”

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian shares were mixed and the dollar stood tall on Friday ahead of a key US jobs report as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while commodities took an overnight dive amid new China lockdowns.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained largely unchanged in early Asia trade, but was headed for its worst weekly performance in seven with a drop of 3 per cent, as rising expectations of hawkish global rate hikes hit risky assets.

Japan’s Nikkei and Chinese bluechips were mostly unchanged, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.2 per cent and South Korea gained 0.5 per cent.